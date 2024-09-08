Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sam Adekugbe has replaced the injured Alistair Johnston ahead of Canada's friendly with Mexico in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Johnston left Saturday's 2-1 win over the U.S. in Kansas City in the 23rd minute. He was replaced by Richie Laryea.

"He said he felt a little bit of tightness in his hamstring," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said after the game. "And so he just felt it was smarter to step out."

Canada Soccer said Sunday that Johnston has returned to his club, Scotland's Celtic.

Adekugbe was originally called into camp by Marsch but was ruled out through injury himself, with CF Montreal's Nathan Saliba coming in as a replacement. Saliba won his first Canada cap Saturday, entering the game in the 94th minute.

The 29-year-old Adekugbe, who has won 42 caps for Canada, is healthy again, it appears.

Forward Theo Bair was replaced by Jacen Russel-Rowe after arriving at the Canada camp with an injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2024