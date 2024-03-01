Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer's newly appointed general secretary and chief executive officer, offered an update on the managerial search for the men's national team on Friday, noting that interim manager Mauro Biello is a candidate for the permanent job.

Canada has been without a permanent manager since John Herdman departed for Toronto FC last summer.

"Mauro and I have spoken several times in the past few days," Blue said. "We discussed that I will be continuing our search for a permanent head coach. Mauro remains a candidate for the position. This is a major priority for our organization, and I will immediately continue the work that our team has already started."

Biello, 51, has led Canada to one win in his three matches in charge of the squad. He will be in charge of the team for its Mar. 23 one-game playoff in Houston against Trinidad and Tobago for a berth in this summer's Copa America.

A native of Montreal, Biello previously coached the Impact from 2015 to 2017, going 37-35-22 during his tenure.

Blue says he intends to keep the coaching search as close to the vest as possible.

"Coaching searches of this nature are confidential, and you should be skeptical about the accuracy of any rumours or reports unless you hear directly from me," Blue said. "I will do my best to keep you all updated on the status of our progress within these confidentiality constraints."

Should Canada qualify for the Copa, it will compete in Group A alongside World Cup holders Argentina, Peru and Chile.

Its opening match would be on June 20 in Atlanta.