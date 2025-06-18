Canada Soccer and men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch are under investigation for incidents that occurred during Tuesday’s 2025 Gold Cup opener against Honduras, CONCACAF, the organizing body of the tournament has announced.

According to their release, the CONCACAF disciplinary committee is reviewing evidence and official match reports detailing that the Canadian Soccer Association and Marsch disregarded regulations applicable to suspended match officials and used offensive language towards CONCACAF match officials.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reached out to CONCACAF and the CSA, and neither provided specific allegations. He reports that CSA doesn't have an official response to the investigation, yet. Scianitti adds that Marsch was seated in a suite above the BC Place press box for Tuesday's game.

Marsch was serving the first of a two-match suspension he received after he was sent off during the third-place game at the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League Finals in March.

Canada defeated Honduras 6-0 on Tuesday at BC Place to open the continental championship tournament.

They will return to action on June 21 when they face Curaçao in Houston.