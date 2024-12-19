Canada Soccer reveals six finalists for its Players of the Year Award

TORONTO — Lille forward Jonathan David, Nice defender Moïse Bombito and Celtic fullback Alistair Johnston are the men's finalists for Canada Soccer Player of the Year.

On the women's side, the award is down to midfielder Jessie Fleming of the NWSL Portland Thorns, Lyon defender Vanessa Gilles and Roma striker Evelyne Viens.

The winners will be announced Friday. The finalists, decided in a vote by Canadian media and coaches, were drawn from eight men's and eight women's nominees chosen by Canada Soccer.

David won the men's award in 2019 while Fleming won the women's award the last three years.

Former Canada captains Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson dominated the awards in the past with Sinclair winning 14 times and Hutchinson six. Both are now retired.

Earlier this week, Olivia Smith and Nathan Saliba were named Canada Soccer Young Players of the Year, Duncan McDonald was chosen Canada Soccer Para Soccer Player of the Year and Loïc Kwemi was chosen Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan won the 2024 Allstate Good Hands Award in a fan vote.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024