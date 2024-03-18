Canada Soccer unveils 2024 home, away match kits

Canada Soccer unveiled their 2024 home and away match kits Monday that will be worn on the pitch this year by the men's and women's national teams.

The home kits come in conventional red with the Canada Soccer logo in the centre of the chest below an oval-shaped emblem displaying the Nike swoosh. The sleeves are darker red, similar to the base colour of Canada Soccer's 2023 home kits, and features a sleeve cuff with white piping.

The away kits come in white and features 13 vertical red stripes down the centre, which the federations says represents the 13 provinces and territories within Canada. The Soccer Canada logo sits on the upper left side, adjacent to the Nike swoosh emblem on the right.

Canada Soccer 2024 kits

Each kit also features the 'Canada' wordmark on the inside just below the collar "in honour of Canadian football's icons of the past." The shorts for both the home and away kit come in the opposite colour of the jersey and feature the Soccer Canada logo on the right thigh.

The men's team will debut the new threads on Saturday as they take on Trinidad and Tobago in a crucial Concacaf Nations League Play-In match which serves as the final qualifier for the 2024 Copa America. The women's team will first wear the 2024 kits during the SheBelieves Cup, which begins on April 6.