Canada Soccer withholds result of women's Olympic tune-up against Nigeria

MARBELLA, Spain — Canada Soccer is withholding the result of a closed-door friendly Wednesday between the eighth-ranked Canadian women's national team and 36th-ranked Nigeria in Marbella, Spain.

The match, which was not televised, was a final Olympic tune-up for the defending gold medallists before heading to the Paris Games.

Canada Soccer said it would not disclose the score but did not immediately respond to a request for comment elaborating on that decision.

According to Nigerian football websites and media that appeared to be on-site, Canada won the match 1-0.

Canada defeated Australia 2-1 in an Olympic tune-up last Saturday. The Canadian women begin defence of their title on July 25 against New Zealand in Saint-Étienne.

Canada Soccer previously faced criticism for limiting access two days before the women's national team's final group game at the 2023 World Cup in Australia. The team later added an availability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.