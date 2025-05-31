Canada survives red card, penalty to defeat Nicaragua at CONCACAF U-20 Championship

ALAJUELA - Canada survived a first-half red card and penalty to defeat Nicaragua 4-1 Saturday and remain unbeaten at the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship.

Despite being a player down for 80-plus minutes, Canada outshot Nicaragua 30-7 (4-4 in shots on target), had 67.7 per cent possession and a 14-0 edge in corners.

Teegan Melenhorst, Anabelle Chukwu and Liana Tarasco scored for Canada (2-0-0), which also profited from a Nicaragua own goal.

Chukwu, who scored twice in Canada's opening 7-1 Group B win over Panama, added to her Canadian youth international scoring record, previously held by Christine Sinclair. Chukwu now has 37 goals in 39 games from the under-15 to under-20 level.

The 18-year-old from Ottawa, who plays collegiate soccer at Notre Dame, has been called into camp by the Canadian senior side but has yet to win a cap.

Captain Jenifer Sarantes scored for Nicaragua (0-2-0).

The eight-team CONCACAF tournament, which runs through June 8 at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, will send four CONCACAF sides to the 24-team FIFA U-20 World Cup, scheduled for September 2026, in Poland.

Group A features host Costa Rica, the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guyana. The top two from each group advance to the semifinals, securing World Cup qualification in the process.

Mexico played Panama later Saturday with a Mexican win or draw ensuring Canada reaches the semifinals and qualifies for the World Cup. Canada wraps up Group B play against defending champion Mexico on Monday.

Nicaragua was blanked 6-0 by defending champion Mexico in its opener.

Canada was reduced to 10 women in the 10th minute when Trinidad and Tobago referee Crystal Sobers showed Ines Nourani, judged to be the last defender, a red card for bodying Daniela Manzaneres to the ground on a Nicaragua counter-attack after an errant pass off a Canada short corner.

Canada coach Cindy Tye sent on defender Victoria Rocci for midfielder Juliette Perreault after the red card.

Canada went ahead in the 23rd minute on an own goal. Chukwu got her head to a Canadian corner with Adriana Munguia's attempted headed clearance going straight back and beating Nicaragua 'keeper Greta Genie, who plays for Belmont University in Nashville.

Canadian goalkeeper Noelle Henning wiped out Manzaneres in the 32nd minute going for a high ball in the penalty box, prompting a lengthy discussion with the video assistant referee. Sobers went to the pitchside monitor, to check for a potential offside before the collision, and then pointed to the penalty spot.

Sarantes beat a diving Henning, who was yellow-carded on the play, to tie it at 1-1 in the 37th minute.

But two goals in first-half stoppage time restored Canada's lead. Melenhorst's left-footed shot from the edge of the box beat a diving Genie before Chukwu evaded two defenders and sent a low shot into the far corner of the goal.

Tarasco made it 4-1 in the 85th minute, knocking the ball home after a pinball-like sequence in front of the goal off a Canadian corner.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Canada outshot Nicaragua 15-3 in the first half, although the Central Americans had a 3-2 edge in shots on target. Canada had 70 per cent possession and had eight corners to Nicaragua's none in the first 45 minutes.

Canada, with a height advantage, threatened on almost every set piece but could not convert.

Tye made five changes to her starting lineup. Nicaragua started 14-year-old attacker Maxie Teofilo, who plays her club soccer in the U.S. for Seattle United.

Canada booked its ticket to the CONCACAF tournament by winning its qualifying group with ease in February. The Canadians outscored their qualifying opposition 43-0, dispatching Dominica 22-0, Bermuda 9-0 and host Trinidad and Tobago 12-0.

The U.S. and Mexico, as the top-ranked countries in CONCACAF, skipped the qualifying round and were given direct entry to the CONCACAF championship. Canada and 23 other teams had to win their way there, with Costa Rica, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Puerto Rico also topping their groups.

Canada won the CONCACAF tournament in 2004 and 2008 and was runner-up to the U.S. in 2002, when the age group was under-19. The Americans are looking for their eighth title, having last won in 2020 and 2022.

Canada has taken part in nine of the previous 11 editions of the FIFA U-20 tournament, missing out in 2010 and 2018. The Canadians lost 2-1 to Spain in the round of 16 at last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.