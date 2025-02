Canada has its first piece of silverware under new manager Casey Stoney.

The CanWNT thrashed Chinese Taipei 7-0 to claim the 2025 Pinatar Cup.

Canada got a hat-trick from Mimi Alidou, a brace from Jordyn Huitema and goals from Clarissa Larisey and Megan Reid. Reid's goal was her first in a Canada shirt.

The CanWNT finishes the tournament in Murcia, Spain with two wins and a draw.