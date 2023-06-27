TORONTO — The disappointment was telling after a rough finish.

Holding a 2-1 lead in the middle of stoppage time, Canada surrendered an own goal to allow Guadeloupe the equalizer and finish its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday at BMO Field.

"We're disappointed with the result at home," Canada head coach John Herdman said. "You definitely wanna get three points out (of) your first game and certainly do it at home for these fans that turned up tonight."

However, the bright spot for the Canadian squad was seeing its young up-and-comers perform in such a tournament for the first time.

"I think the fans got to see some of our future. I think this tournament has opened the window for that opportunity," Herdman added. "And to see those new caps experience some adversity as well … to watch their response and not sort of crumble and capitulate under, I think, tough conditions.

"I thought that was a real bright spot in our game. I think in the dressing room, we were proud of the way that they handled this match."

Canada is missing some of its biggest names in Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson and Ismael Kone for the tournament. The team also announced Monday that Stephen Eustáquio and Samuel Adekugbe were replaced by Jayden Nelson and Liam Fraser in the lineup.

With that, the likes of Ali Ahmed, Moise Bombito, Zac McGraw, Jacen Russell-Rowe and Dominick Zator made their debuts for the senior team.

Ahmed, a 22-year-old Toronto native who plays for Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, was everywhere in the game. Asked what the moment was like, result aside, Ahmed couldn't hide his feelings toward the result.

"Honestly, the result's in my head right now, it's getting me for sure," he said. "BMO (Field), home field, first game, it's gotta be a win.

"Maybe once the results leave my head, I'll have the time to think about it. Obviously it's a special day to play at home … for Canada.

"If you asked me two years ago if I was gonna be here, I would not think so. Just enjoying the journey, man."

Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada, with the second marker being an own goal from Guadeloupe.

Thierry Ambrose had the other goal for Guadeloupe.

Canada is 2-1-1 all-time against unranked Guadeloupe. The 47th-ranked Canadians next head to Houston to complete Group D stage play against No. 116-ranked Guatemala on July 1 and No. 165-ranked Cuba on July 4.

The 16-country tournament runs through July 16 across 15 stadiums in 14 cities. BMO Field is the only Canadian stop and just for Tuesday's match.

Ambrose opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Jordan Leborgne sent a pass into the box for a cutting Ambrose who made a sweet move to freeze Steven Vitória and score.

"They wobbled a little bit after that first goal," Herdman said. "I think to be fair, the young players, they kept going.

"Bombito's head didn't go down, Ali Ahmed just kept going and I think that was quite inspiring for our leaders."

Less than a minute into the second half, Junior Hoilett forced a penalty kick when he took a fall while driving into the box between two Guadeloupe defenders. However, after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, the officials overturned the call to the dismay of the 15,301 in attendance.

In the 48th minute, Hoilett got back to work. He sent a centring pass to a streaking Cavallini who put it home to tie the game.

Canada went up 2-1 in the 71st minute on an own goal. Charles-Andreas Brym, who subbed in for Hoilett just six minutes earlier, sent a pass into the box for Richie Laryea but in an attempt to get it away, Méddy Lina put it into his own net instead.

But Guadeloupe tied it three minutes into stoppage time. Johan Rotsen sent in a cross from the right side on a free kick following a Vitoria foul, which earned him a yellow card.

Nathanaël Saintini got his head on the ball, then Ambrose took a shot from the left side of the box but Russell-Rowe's clearance attempt went into his own net.

After pointing out some things his side could learn from the game, Herdman added set pieces and concentration, specifically referencing the final moments.

"The last goal, I don't think we needed to concede a set piece in that moment," he said. "But it's football.

"Those last minutes, just concentrate, do your job, get tight to your man, kill the space, do what it takes to get the result.

"When the guys see that back, they're gonna be gutted."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.