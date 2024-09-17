Canada has a date with the champs.

The CanWNT announced Tuesday a friendly against World Cup champions on Oct. 25.

The match will be held at Estadio Francisco de la Hera in Almendralejo.

"We are thrilled to be announcing this October friendly against the reigning world champions," Canada director of national team operations Daniel Michelucci said in a statement. "We continue to strive to diversify our opponent pool while maintaining a high level of competition. We anticipate a thrilling encounter, showcasing two of the world's top-ranked teams.”

Canada and Spain have met on three previous occasions with the CanWNT yet to pick up a victory. Most recently, the team fell 1-0 to La Roja as part of the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup in Wolverhampton, England on a goal by Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. Prior to that, the teams played to a scoreless draw in 2019 and a 1-0 defeat in 2017, both in friendlies.

The match will be part of Canada's first camp since the 2024 Paris Olympics in which Canada fell to Germany on penalties in the quarterfinals.