A spot in the summer's Copa America is on the line as Canada takes on Trinidad and Tobago in a last chance qualifier from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Canadian men's national soccer team has never competed in a Copa America.

This year's tournament is scheduled to take place from June 20-July 14 in the United States.

Canada 2 vs. Trinidad and Tobago 0

Final

Canada off to Copa America

90th Minute - Jacob Shaffelburg extends the lead

80th Minute - Larin subbed off

80’ - We go back to the bench:



JRR enters for Larin.



🇨🇦 1-0 🇹🇹#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/ZQ9u9HnKRr — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

70th Minute

70’ - Our first change of the night:



Shaf comes in for Ike.



🇨🇦 1-0 🇹🇹#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/NxkvU1C0VD — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

61st Minute - Cyle Larin opens the scoring

55th Minute

55’ - ALMOST. Davies’ corner to the front post is flicked on by David and cleared off the line.



🇨🇦 0-0 🇹🇹#CANMNT — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

46th Minute - Second half underway

Scoreless at the half

Nothing to separate us yet at the half.#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/XibBlXEL14 — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

42nd Minute - Tajon Buchanan shown yellow card

42’ - 🟨 Tajon is shown a yellow card



🇨🇦 0-0 🇹🇹#CANMNT — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

22nd Minute

Canada comes close again with Alphonso Davies sending one just wide.

22’ - Phonzie to David at the top of the box… and JUST wide.



🇨🇦 0-0 🇹🇹#CANMNT — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

14th Minute

Canada nearly on the board early, but a blocked shot keeps it 0-0

14’ - A nice cutback from David to Ugbo nearly gets us on the board but his shot in tight is blocked.



🇨🇦 0-0 🇹🇹#CANMNT — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) March 23, 2024

Canada's Starting XI

Here's Canada's starting 11 for their must-win game against Trinidad and Tobago.