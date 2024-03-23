SCOREBOARD

LIVE BLOG: Canada tops Trinidad and Tobago in Copa America qualifier

Published

A spot in the summer's Copa America is on the line as Canada takes on Trinidad and Tobago in a last chance qualifier from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. 

The Canadian men's national soccer team has never competed in a Copa America. 

This year's tournament is scheduled to take place from June 20-July 14 in the United States. 

Canada 2 vs. Trinidad and Tobago 0

Final

Canada off to Copa America

90th Minute - Jacob Shaffelburg extends the lead

80th Minute - Larin subbed off 

 

70th Minute

 

61st Minute - Cyle Larin opens the scoring

 

55th Minute

 

46th Minute - Second half underway 

 

Scoreless at the half

 

42nd Minute - Tajon Buchanan shown yellow card

 

22nd Minute

Canada comes close again with Alphonso Davies sending one just wide.

 

14th Minute 

Canada nearly on the board early, but a blocked shot keeps it 0-0

 

Canada's Starting XI

Here's Canada's starting 11 for their must-win game against Trinidad and Tobago.

 