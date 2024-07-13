Canada, Uruguay deadlocked after first half in third-place game at Copa America

Canada and Uruguay are deadlocked 1-1 as the two nations battle for third place at Copa America from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday.

Uruguay opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentacur corralled the ball in front of the Canadian net and fired it past goaltender Dayne St. Clair in the eighth minute.

Uruguay had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 17th minute when Maximiliano Araujo walked in alone on St. Clair but was denied by the Canadian goalkeeper.

Canada answered back in the 22nd minute when Ismael Kone's scissor kick found the back of the net to equal the scoring.

Uruguay thought they re-took the lead a minute later when Fracundo Pellistri beat St. Clair, but the play was ruled offside.

Canada had a glorious opportunity to take their first lead of the game in the 43rd minute when Jonathan Osorio had multiple shots in front of the Uruguay net but was denied first by goaltender Sergio Rochet and then stopped at the goal line by midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

Canada controlled the play 56 per cent of the first half while outshooting Uruguay 8-5 with three shots on net.

The Canadians are trying to end Copa America on a high note after advancing all the way to the semifinals in their first appearance at Copa America.

Canada ended up losing 2-0 to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Uruguay fell 1-0 to Columbia on Wednesday in the semifinal that saw an ugly incident that saw the Uruguayans engage with Columbian fans in the stands.

Argentina will take on Columbia for the Copa America championship from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday and that game can be watch live on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.