Canada poured on the offensive pressure through the first half, but the United States found one strong answer as the two sides are even 1-1 at half time in the Concacaf Nations League third place game.

Tani Oluwaseyi scored for Canada at the 27th minute, while Patrick Agyemang answered for the United States at the 35th minute.

The United States mounted just one shot, which resulted in the goal, while Canada attempted four shots, with two on goal.

Canada lost star left-back Alphonso Davies early in the match, as the 24-year-old departed with an injured knee.

Moise Bombito was the lone Canadian shown a card, as he was given a yellow in the 42nd minute after pulling Christian Pulisic down by the shirt in the midst of a dangerous attack for the United States.

Through 34 minutes of action, the United States were still seeking their first shot - on goal or not - before a sleek pass found Diego Luna in the Canadian crease, who dumped the ball off to Agyemang.

Agyemang had a clear path to the net, and his shot beat Dayne St. Clair to get the United States on the board and tie the game 1-1.

Joe Scally of the United States picked up the first booking of the match after a late challenge in the 29th minute.

Oluwaseyi, the late addition to the lineup, struck gold for Canada in the 27th minute. The ball found his foot in the danger zone, and the 24-year-old drilled the ball home beyond the goalie's outstretched hand.

The tally was Oluwaseyi's first in a Canadian uniform.

Canada appeared to find the first goal-scoring chance at the 21 minute mark. Alistair Johnston hurled a strong throw into the American crease, which bounced to Ismael Kone just inside the 18-year marker.

Kone struck the ball on target, forcing a quick reaction from Matthew Turner to knock the ball away with his fist.

Davies, the star of the Canadian side, entered the game with the effects of a minor leg injury suffered in the semi-final against Mexico still lingering, and he appeared to aggravate the injury early in this contest.

The 24-year-old Bayern Munich left-back stayed in the lineup momentarily, but was replaced by Niko Sigur at the 10 minute mark.

Canada's head coach Jesse Marsch made three changes for the lineup compared to the semi-final vs. Mexico, subbing Mathieu Choiniere, Oluwaseyi and Tajon Buchanan in for Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustaquio and Cyle Larin.

Watch the conclusion of this game LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The winner of the Concacaf Nations League will be determined later on Sunday when Panama takes on Mexico on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.