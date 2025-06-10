Canada wins inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament after draw with Cote d'Ivoire

Canada has won the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament after a scoreless draw (4-5 in penalties) to Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday night against BMO Field.

A 0-0 draw after full time, Cote d'Ivoire scored five times in the penalty shootout to claim the two points.

Canada beat Ukraine in the opening game on Saturday 4-2 on goals from Jonathan David (two), Tajon Buchanan and Promise David.

More to come.