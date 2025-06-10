SCOREBOARD

Canada wins inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament after draw with Cote d'Ivoire

Cote D'Ivoire Canada Franck Yannick Kessie Cyle Larin - Getty Images
Published

Canada has won the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament after a scoreless draw (4-5 in penalties) to Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday night against BMO Field. 

A 0-0 draw after full time, Cote d'Ivoire scored five times in the penalty shootout to claim the two points.

Canada beat Ukraine in the opening game on Saturday 4-2 on goals from Jonathan David (two), Tajon Buchanan and Promise David. 

More to come. 

© 2025 All rights reserved.