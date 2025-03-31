Canada women to face top-ranked U.S. in July in Washington, D.C., soccer friendly

Canada will face the top-ranked United States in an international women's soccer friendly on July 2 in Washington, D.C.

The game at Audi Field, one-day after Canada Day, falls during the FIFA June-July international window.

“Facing the Olympic champions will be a great test for us," Canada coach Casey Stoney said in a statement. "They were the best in the world in 2024 and will challenge us in areas we haven't been tested in yet this year. This will be a great opportunity to test ourselves and give us a barometer of where we are and what work we need to do to progress and prepare for the future."

The past has not been kind to seventh-ranked Canada, which is 4-53-9 all-time against the U.S. in a rivalry that dates back to 1986 when the Canadian women's program was established. The Canadian women have not won on American soil since Nov. 11, 2000.

In their most recent meeting, last April at the SheBelieves Cup in Columbus, Ohio, the two teams played to a 2-2 draw before the U.S. won a penalty shootout 5-4. The Americans also won by penalty shootout in the game before that, the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinal in March 2024.

Canada's last win over the U.S. was a 1-0 decision in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal in August 2021. That was the American's first loss to their northern neighbours since March 2001, in the group stage of the Algarve Cup.

The Canadian women are 2-0-1 under Stoney and are coming off a tournament win at the Pinatar Cup in Spain in February.

The July 2 game against the U.S., a meeting of the last two Olympic champions, is dubbed the Allstate Continental Clásico.

The Continental Clásico is an annual event that has seen U.S. Soccer hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. The previous two Clásico matches featured the U.S. men's team.

“Canada is a top team and this match is worthy of the Allstate Continental Clásico," U.S. coach Emma Hayes said in a statement. “As this game will end a three-match window, we’ll get a good chance to see our whole roster in training and hopefully game action before selecting a team to start in Washington, D.C."

The U.S. is also playing two games against No. 26 Ireland in the FIFA window, June 26 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., and June 29 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Canada Soccer says the June-July international window will also include a second match against a different opponent, to be announced later.

The Canadian women open a two-game series against No. 33 Argentina this week, in Vancouver on Friday and Langford, B.C., on April 8.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.