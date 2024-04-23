Canada women to host Mexico twice in June as part of Olympic soccer preparation

Canada will host Mexico in a pair of women's international soccer friendlies in June.

The ninth-ranked Canadians will play the 31st-ranked Mexicans on June 1 in Montreal and June 4 in Toronto in the so-called "Summer Send-off Series."

The matches are part of Canada's preparations for defence of its title at the Paris Olympics in July.

"Mexico has shown recently they are a difficult team to face, which is exactly what we need before finalizing our Olympic roster and continuing to evolve and cement our tactical identity before July 25,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement.

Canada opens Olympic play against No. 28 New Zealand on July 25 before facing No. 3 France on July 28 and No. 23 Colombia on July 31.

The Canadian women are expected to play two more warm-up games in Europe before the Summer Games, in the July 8-16 FIFA international window.

Canada is 22-2-3 all-time against Mexico but is winless in its last two meetings (0-1-1) in November 2021.

Canada and Mexico both made the semifinals of last month's CONCACAF W Gold Cup, losing to the U.S. and Brazil, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.