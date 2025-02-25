Canadian Alistair Johnston made his 100th appearance for Celtic Football Club in their 5-1 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League on Tuesday.

Johnston picked up an assist on Daizen Maeda’s second marker of the game as Celtic moved 16 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

“Tony Ralston congratulated me before the game on my 100th appearance, but I didn’t realize it was," Johnston told Celtic TV after the match. “To have 100 appearances at a club like this is really special. Around the changing room, there are guys who have so many more than that, and it feels like a small number. But to me, it’s an impressive thing and to me and my family, it’s really important and special.”

“To have thought a couple years ago that I’d have 100 appearances for a club like Celtic, it’s not something that was even in the realm of possibility. So to say that I’ve done that, I’m pretty proud of myself and hopefully I’ll kick on and get some more under my belt.”

The 26-year-old joined Celtic on a five-year deal from CF Montreal and made his debut for the club in January 2023 in a 2-2 draw with Glasgow rival Rangers.

The Vancouver native has made 51 appearances for Canada’s men’s national team, including playing 90 minutes in all three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Celtic has captured the Scottish Premier League title three seasons in a row and 54 times in club history.