Canadian international defender Derek Cornelius has joined Scotland's Glasgow Rangers on a season-long loan from France's Marseille.

Rangers have an option to make the move permanent in the summer of 2026.

Cornelius made 23 appearances for Marseille across all competitions since joining the French side last summer from Sweden's Malmo. The 27-year-old from Ajax, Ont., has won 35 caps for Canada.

Rangers (0-0-4) currently stand seventh in the Scottish Premiership six points behind league-leading Glasgow Celtic, which is home to Canadian international defender Alistair Johnson who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“We are delighted to welcome Derek to Rangers," said Rangers manager Russell Martin. "His experience and leadership will be vital in enhancing our backline whilst adding a left-sided defender adds further balance to the squad.

“He featured heavily in a top league last season, highlighting his qualities, and we are confident he will shine further in a Rangers jersey. I am looking forward to working with him following the conclusion of the international break.”

Cornelius is currently with 28th-ranked Canada, preparing for a friendly Friday against No. 48 Romania in Bucharest.

The centre back began his senior career with Germany's VfB Lubeck and VfR Neumunster and Serbia's FK Javor Ivanjica before returning to Canada in 2019 to join the Vancouver Whitecaps. He spent three seasons with the Whitecaps, with a loan spell with Greece's Panetolikos FC in 2021, before signing with Malmo.

Cornelis said he welcomed the move to Rangers calling it "such a massive club with such a passionate fan base."

"It is always something that every footballer looks forward to, so I am looking forward to playing in front of these supporters, giving it my all and winning a lot of matches," he said.

Rangers also signed striker Youssef Chermiti from Everton on Monday, the last day of Scotland's transfer window.

Cornelius is the latest Canadian international to change clubs.

Star forward Jonathan David has joined Italy's Juventus while Nathan Saliba is now with Belgium's Anderlecht while winger Tajon Buchanan has joined fellow Canadian Cyle Larin at Villarreal CF in Spain.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.