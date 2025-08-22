Canada right-back Alistair Johnston is expected to miss roughly three months with a lower-body injury, Celtic manager Brendan Rogers announced Friday.

Johnston had to be stretchered off after just 35 minutes of Celtic's Champions League qualifying clash with Kairat on Wednesday after pulling up with an apparent hamstring issue.

The first leg of the tie finished at 0-0.

Johnston is considered a lock for Canada's starting XI for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, if healthy.

A native of Vancouver, the 26-year-old Johnston is in his fourth season with the Bhoys following a January 2023 move from CF Montreal.

Johnston has made 80 league appearances across four seasons. During his time at Parkhead, Johnston has won three Scottish Premiership titles, two League Cups and a pair of Scottish Cups.

Internationally, Johnston has been capped 56 times by Canada since his senior debut in 2021. He was a member of the squad at both the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

The injury rules Johnston out of Jesse Marsch's squad for next month's international break when Canada has friendlies lined up with Romania and Wales, as well as October matches with Australia and Uruguay.