Canadian national team member Derek Cornelius is finalizing his loan to the Scottish Premiership's Rangers F.C, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Scianitti adds that Rangers gave Cornelius a raise on the four-year deal he signed with Ligue 1's Marseille in August of 2024.

Cornelius, 27, appeared in 23 games with Marseille, recording two assists. The centre-back has been a fixture for the men's national team over the past three years, appearing in 21 contests across all competitions.

The Ajax, Ont., native was named the Canadian Men's Youth International Player of the Year in 2018.