LONDON — Canadian international forward Clarissa Larisey has signed with England's Crystal Palace on a contract through June 2027.

The 25-year-old from Ottawa joins the Barclay's Women's Super League team on a transfer from Sweden's BK Häcken.

"Clarissa is a really exciting talent and we’re delighted to have her join us. She brings great experience at a crucial time for the team," Palace coach Laura Kaminski told the club website.

The London side is in dire need of offence, currently occupying the 12-team league basement at 1-7-2 while being outscored 26-8.

"It's, I would say, one of the best leagues in the world so I'm really excited to play here, play with the best and play for Palace," said Larisey.

Larisey played collegiate soccer at the University of Memphis before joining Valur in 2021 in Iceland where she won the league title. Moving to Scotland later that year, Larisey won a League Cup and Scottish Cup double in her first season.

Larisey moved to Sweden in January 2023, scoring 20 goals in 65 appearances for BK Häcken.

The forward has won 10 caps for Canada, scoring in a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in October 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025