KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Canadian international forward Nichelle Prince has signed a new two-year contract that keeps her at the NWSL's Kansas City Current through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.

The 29-year-old from Ajax, Ont., joined Kansas City in January via trade from the Houston Dash.

“We’re so happy to have Nichelle staying in Kansas City," general manager Caitlin Carducci said in a statement. “She is a proven winner on the field, in addition to being one of the most genuine people off the pitch. She is a true asset to the club, both in the locker-room and on game day.”

“She is an experienced, strong and fast forward who has shown she can help develop and close out scoring opportunities,” added Vlatko Andonovski, Kansas City's coach and sporting director.

Prince, whose season was delayed by a calf injury playing for Canada at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February, had two goals and two assists in 13 appearances (including nine starts) for the Current during the regular season and another two during the playoffs.

Prince played 88 games over six seasons for Houston after being taken 28th overall by the Dash in the 2017 NWSL draft.

She has won 103 caps for Canada with 16 goals and 12 assists playing at three FIFA World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023) and three Olympics (2016, 2021, 2024), winning bronze in 2016 and gold in 2021.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024