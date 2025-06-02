Canadian international forward Olivia Smith has been voted Liverpool FC Women's 2024-25 Player of the Season.

The 20-year-old from Whitby, Ont., finished tied for the team lead in goals with nine in 25 games in her debut season in England's Women's Super League after joining Liverpool from Portugal's Sporting CP last summer.

Smith, who also had one assist on the season, finished ahead of defender Taylor Hinds and midfielder Marie Höbinger in a Liverpoolfc.com Player of the Season poll.

Smith is currently with seventh-ranked Canada, which hosts No. 53 Haiti on Tuesday in Montreal. She scored in Canada's 4-1 win over Haiti on Saturday in Winnipeg, in veteran midfielder Desiree Scott's international farewell match.

Smith has four goals and three assists in 17 senior appearances for Canada.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025