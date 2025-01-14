MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Canadian fullback Jayde Riviere has signed a new contract with Manchester United that runs through June 2028, with an option of an additional year.

The 23-year-old from Pickering, Ont., has made 32 appearances for United since joining the Women's Super Leagueclub in 2023.

Riviere has won 47 caps for Canada.

“Jayde is a talented young player who is ambitious and determined with the potential to be world-class," Matt Johnson, interim head of Manchester United women’s football, said in a statement. "She has already achieved a lot at a relatively young age, but we know there is more to come, and we are delighted that she will continue her development at Manchester United."

Manchester United currently stands fourth in the 12-team Women's Super League at 6-1-3,

“I feel the honour of being a Manchester United player every time I step on the pitch, so I’m thrilled that this journey is going to continue," Riviere said. “Winning the FA Cup last season gave us all a taste of success and I’ll continue to give everything I have to achieve more moments like that for our fans."

Manchester United is also home to Canadian international midfielder Simi Awujo.

Riviere was the second-youngest player on Canada's champion squad at the Tokyo Olympics, starting against Chile and Britain and coming off the bench in the quarterfinal and final.

She made her senior international debut in 2017 and was named to Canada's 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad at 18 years old. Four years later, she started all three of Canada's games at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Riviere played collegiate soccer at the University of Michigan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025