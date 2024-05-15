LONDON — Canada goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo will leave Arsenal this summer at the end of her contract.

The 31-year-old from Welland, Ont., joined the London club from Sweden's Vittsjo GIK in January 2023, making her debut in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa later that month.

D'Angelo made 14 appearances for the club, helping Arsenal win two FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup trophies.

D'Angelo has won 15 caps for Canada and was a member of Bev Priestman's team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Arsenal, which is also home to Canadian forward Cloe Lacasse, announced earlier this week that Dutch star forward Vivianne Miedema is also leaving the club in the summer.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024