Canadian international goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been named to the NWSL second all-star team.

The 28-year-old San Diego 'keeper led the league with nine clean sheets, including a shutout on the final day of the regular season to help the 11-7-4 Wave secure its first NWSL Shield. The 28-year-old from Whitby. Ont., recorded 63 saves and conceded just 18 goals this season for a goals-against average of 0.95.

The first-team all-star 'keeper is Houston's Jane Campbell.

Sheridan, Campbell and Racing Louisville's Katie Lund are also up for NWSL goalkeeper of the year. Sheridan won the award last year, the first Canadian to earn an NWSL major individual honour. She was also a finalist in 2019 and 2021.

Sheridan, who made her pro debut at the age of 21 with Sky Blue FC in April 2017, has won 41 caps for Canada with 19 clean sheets.

Sheridan and top-seeded San Diego lost 1-0 on Sunday to the visiting OL Reign in the NWSL semifinal. Jordyn Huitema started for the Seattle-based Reign while fellow Canadian international Quinn, who goes by one name, came off the bench.

The fourth-seeded Reign will face No. 6 Gotham FC in the championship game on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Visiting Gotham defeated defending champion and second-seeded Portland 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's first semifinal, which saw Canada captain Christine Sinclair come off the Portland bench in the 116th minute to make a record her 13th NWSL post-season appearance.

The Best XI first and second teams were decided in a weighted vote involving NWSL players (40 per cent), league owners/GMs/coaches (25 per cent), media (25 per cent) and fans (10 per cent).

2023 NWSL Best XI First Team

Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell (Houston).

Defenders: Naomi Girma (San Diego), Ali Krieger (Gotham FC), Sarah Gorden (Angel City), Sam Staab (Washington).

Midfielders/Forwards: Sam Coffey (Portland), Debinha (Kansas City), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego), Kerolin (North Carolina), Sophia Smith (Portland), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

2023 NWSL Best XI Second Team

Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego).

Defenders: Emily Fox (North Carolina), Kaleigh Kurtz (North Carolina), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham City), M.A. Vignola (Angel City).

Midfielders/Forwards: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Savannah McCaskill (Angel City), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina), Ashley Hatch (Washington), Alex Morgan (San Diego), Trinity Rodman (Washington).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023