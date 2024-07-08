CHICAGO — Canadian international midfielder Julia Grosso has signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

Grosso, whose contract with Italy's Juventus expired in June, will join the Red Stars after Canada's Olympic campaign.

“Julia’s experience with Juventus FC and internationally with Canada will be a crucial addition to our midfield," Chicago GM Richard Feuz said in a statement. "Her background with a top European club, combined with her knowledge of North American soccer, will help strengthen the backbone of our team as we strive to reach new heights.”

Chicago (7-7-2) currently stands seventh in the 14-team NWSL.

The 23-year-old from Vancouver originally signed with Juventus in December 2021 after playing collegiate soccer at the University of Texas and scoring the decisive spot kick in the penalty shootout win over Sweden in the Tokyo Olympic final in August 2021.

Grosso left Juve after 76 appearances and 10 goals, as well as one league title, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

Grosso has won 63 caps for Canada.

