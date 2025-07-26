Canadian Ismael Kone is heading to Serie B champions Sassuolo on a $4 million loan with a $16 million option to buy, TSN's Matthew Scianitti has confirmed.

Valencia, Roma, Fiorentina and Bologna were all in on Kone before his move to Sassuolo, Scianitti reports, adding that the Montreal-raised Kone will see playing time with his new side.

Scianitti wrote in a story posted earlier this week that Kone's agent, Nick Mavromaras, said Kone departing Marseille was "just a matter of time." He departed Watford for Marseille the summer before on an $18 million move and joined Stade Rennais on a loan from Marseille this past January after failing to find his footing in the south of France.

Koné made just nine starts for Marseille, and 13 appearances, including two goals, while out on loan.

Internationally, Koné has made 31 appearances for Canada with the senior men's national team, including 21 starts.