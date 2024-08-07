Canadian international Liam Millar is nearing completion on a move from FC Basel to Hull City, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Millar will make the move for €3.5M on a three-year deal that will see him return to the English Championship.

Scianitti reports that Millar is travelling to London to complete medical and paperwork.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Preston North End. The Toronto native made 35 league appearances for the team, scoring five goals and adding five assists.

Millar left Liverpool’s Academy and joined FC Basel in 2021.

He has been capped 32 times by Canada and appeared in all six matches during Copa America.