Canadian men look to reach FIFA U-20 World Cup after lengthy absence

After outscoring three lesser opponents by a combined 15-0 in qualifying action, the degree of difficulty increases considerably for Canada when it opens play Saturday at the CONCACAF Men's U-20 Championship in Mexico.

The 12-country competition, which runs Friday through Aug. 4 in Celaya and Irapuato, will send four teams to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Canada has not taken part in the FIFA U-20 soccer showcase since it hosted the event in 2007 — and has not qualified since 2005.

Drawn in Group B, Canada takes on Honduras before facing the Dominican Republic, runner-up to the U.S. at last year's tournament, on Tuesday and El Salvador next Friday. All three group games are at Estadio Sergio Leon Chavez in Irapuato.

Canada booked its ticket by winning a qualifying group in February, overwhelming Dominica 8-0, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 4-0 and Trinidad and Tobago 3-0. The Canadians outshot their opposition 63-4 (26-3 in shots on target) in the three outings.

But Andrew Olivieri, who doubles as Canadian under-20 coach and Canada Soccer's men’s national youth director, says far tougher tests await.

"We are one of the lower seeds going into this and we have to respect the fact that Honduras has been to World Cups consistently at this level. El Salvador is a quality side that's been deeper into the knockout stages of this tournament. And the Dominican Republic, well they're on the rise as a federation — hosting major events, qualifying for the (Paris) Olympics," said Olivieri.

"So we know that we're coming in with a whole different degree of challenge. That's why we brought the boys to Chile last month and played against some top-calibre teams to prepare for this."

In June, the Canadians travelled to La Calera, Chile, to face Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay.

Canada lost 1-0 to Chile before the tournament was cancelled due to poor weather. Still the Canadians managed to face Ecuador and Paraguay in games the same day at training, losing 2-1 to Ecuador in a shortened match before beating Paraguay 2-1

Group A at the CONCACAF tournament consists of the U.S., Costa Rica, Cuba, and Jamaica, while Group C comprises host Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, and Haiti.

The top two teams in each of the three groups and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals with the four semifinalists qualifying for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The U.S., Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic received byes into the CONCACAF main tournament.

Twenty-seven other teams including Canada were split into three groups of five and three groups of four with only the six group winners advancing to the main CONCACAF championship.

Mexico has won the CONCACAF title 13 times but not since 2015. The U.S. has won the last three tournaments in 2017, '18 and '22.

Canada won in 1986 and '96. It was eliminated in the round of 16 last time out in 2022, beaten by Guatemala on penalties.

The Canadian tournament roster includes 15 players involved in the qualifying group. Familiar names include Alessandro Biello, son of Canadian assistant men's coach Mauro Biello, and Mataeo Bunbury, son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury and younger brother to Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury.

"Talent-wise it's one of the better groups I've worked with on the attacking end of things," said Olivieri.

The forward options include Bunbury, Tavio Ciccarelli, Oumar Diallo, Santiago Lopez, Myles Morgan and Kimani Stewart-Baynes.

Unavailable for selection due to club commitments are goalkeeper Ivan Pavela (HNK Hajduk Split U19, Croatia) and midfielder Jovan Ivanesivec (NK Istra 1961 U19, Croatia) while defender Luc De Fougerolles is back with England's Fulham after making his debut with the Canadian senior team at Copa America.

Toronto FC II defender Lazar Stefanovic was unavailable for selection due to injury.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Abraham, Toronto FC academy; Isaiah Goldson, University of Michigan (NCAA); Gregoire Swiderski, Girondins de Bordeaux B (France).

Defenders: James Cameron, Vancouver FC (CPL); Christian Greco-Taylor, Pacific FC (CPL); Theo Rigopoulous, Toronto FC academy; Richard Chukwu, Toronto FC academy; Immanuel Mathe, Vancouver Whitecaps II (MLS Next Pro); Adam Pearlman, Toronto FC (MLS); Ethan Schilte-Brown, Kilmarnock FC B (Scotland).

Midfielders: Alessandro Biello, CF Montreal (MLS); Jeevan Badwal, Vancouver Whitecaps II (MLS Next Pro); Jesse Costa, unattached; Andrei Dumitru, Toronto FC II (MLS Next Pro); Khadim Kane, Forge FC (CPL).

Forwards: Mataeo Bunbury, Portland Timbers II (MLS Next Pro); Tavio Ciccarelli, Halifax Wanderers FC (CPL); Oumar Diallo, LASK Linz (Austria); Santiago Lopez, Pumas UNAM (Mexico); Myles Morgan, Vancouver Whitecaps II (MLS Next Pro); Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Colorado Rapids (MLS).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024