Canadian men to face Ecuador in November friendly at Toronto's BMO Field

Canada will host Ecuador in a men's soccer friendly in Toronto during the November FIFA international window.

The Nov. 13 game at BMO Field marks only the second meeting between the Canadian men, currently ranked an all-time high at 28th in the world, and No. 25 Ecuador. The first matchup, also at BMO Field, was a 2-2 draw in June 2011 with substitute Tosaint Ricketts scoring the tying goal for Canada in stoppage time.

“Playing at home means so much to this group. It’s an opportunity to feel the nation rally behind us, fuelling our team as we continue to build on the movement we’ve created," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. "We’re excited to have another electric Toronto crowd as we close out our final matches before the World Cup year begins."

Ecuador has already booked its ticket to the 2026 World Cup, currently sitting second at 7-2-7 in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying standings with two matches to play. A point secured in a 1-1 draw with Peru in June assured Ecuador of one of the six South American qualifying berths.

The Canadian men play No. 48 Romania in Bucharest on Friday before heading to Swansea to face No. 31 Wales on Sept. 9.

The October international window sees Canada host No. 24 Australia at Montreal's Saputo Stadium on Oct. 10 and play Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Oct. 14

Canada Soccer says another November friendly will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ecuador game is a co-production of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and sports marketing agencies SPORTFIVE and Lions Sports Media. MLSE and SPORTFIVE were behind the Canadian Shield Tournament in Toronto in June, featuring the Canadian men, Ivory Coast, New Zealand and Ukraine.

MLSE owns both Major League Soccer's Toronto FC and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts and manages BMO Field, where both teams play.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025