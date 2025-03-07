Canadian men to play two friendlies in Montreal ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada Soccer says the Canadian men's team will play at least two friendlies in Montreal in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

There is no word on opposition yet for the games, the first of which is scheduled for Oct. 10 at Stade Saputo. Canada Soccer says the opponent will be confirmed following "out-of-region" World Cup qualifying matches.

Montreal will also serve as the host city for the Canadian men's final preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a final send-off match against an opponent to be determined by qualifying results and the tournament draw.

Canada will host 13 games at the 2026 tournament, seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

The Canadian men held a camp in Montreal in October ahead of a 2-1 win over Panama at Toronto's BMO Field.

“Our experience in Montréal last October was incredible," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. "The energy of the fans, the passion in the city, and the engagement we saw from the local soccer community were all top-class.

"Hosting the final send-off at Stade Saputo will be a huge part of our preparation for the World Cup, and I know our players will be excited to be back in Montreal in a competitive environment again."

The World Cup is scheduled for June 11 to July 19, 2026, with 48 teams competing in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The tournament draw is scheduled for January 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025