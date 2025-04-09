Canadian men to train in Halifax ahead of four-team Canadian Shield event in June

Canada will train in Halifax ahead of the Canadian Shield soccer tournament in June in Toronto.

Canada Soccer says the 30th-ranked Canadian men will begin the June FIFA international window in Halifax, with their June 1-5 stay marking the first time the team has visited Nova Scotia’s capital.

"We’re thrilled to once again take our men’s national team to a new city in Canada," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. "We had a very positive experience in Montreal with an open training session last year and I’m glad we can do it again with our first-ever official visit to Halifax. The country deserves to see this team ahead of our upcoming home FIFA World Cup."

The Canada men, who trained in Montreal in October, will be in Halifax June 1-5 and hold an open training session at Wanderers Grounds on June 3.

The four-team Canadian Shield tournament sees Canada play No. 25 Ukraine on June 7 and No. 41 Ivory Coast on June 10 at BMO Field. No. 86 New Zealand is also taking part in the competition.

The Canadian women played the first-ever Canada game in Halifax in October 2023 when they blanked Brazil at Wanderers Grounds.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.