PARIS (AP) — Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's women's team until the end of June 2028.

Jourde previously played with AS Monteuil de Laval in Canada before she joined USC Trojans in the United States.

The 20-year-old from Montreal featured at two U20 World Cups with Canada.

“Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a dream come true," she said. "It’s an incredible opportunity to progress alongside talented players and to contribute to the Club’s ambitions. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and give my all for the Parisian fans.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

