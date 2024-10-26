Hull City's Liam Millar suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the EFL season, the team announced on Saturday.

In 12 matches with Hull City this season, Millar, 25, has a goal and two assists.

The Toronto native joined Hull City on August 9 of this year, and debuted for the team the next day off the bench.

Millar has represented Canada at the International level since 2016, when he was invited to the U20 camp in Costa Rica. He made one appearance for the senior team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Belgium, and was named to the squad for the 2024 Copa America.

In 35 career games for the Canadian national team, Millar has one goal.