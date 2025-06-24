Nathan Saliba is headed to Belgium.

The Canadian midfielder is joining Belgian club Anderlecht on a four-year deal, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Scianitti reports that Saliba will report to Anderlecht when Canada's run at the Gold Cup is done.

Saliba has five international caps for the Canadian men's national team, and has two goals, both at the 2025 Gold Cup: one against Honduras in Canada's opener, and the second in their draw against Curacao on Saturday.

Saliba has spent the last three seasons playing for CF Montreal at the club level, where he has two goals on 68 appearances.

Belgium has served as an effective proving ground for Canadians in the European soccer world recently, as Saliba joins Jonathan David (Gent), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) and Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise) as current members of the Canadian national team to join Belgian clubs.

Anderlecht are a record 34-time Belgian champions, and are fourth on the table as of Tuesday.