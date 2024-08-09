MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Midfielder Simi Awujo has joined fellow Canadian international Jayde Riviere at Manchester United.

The English club said Friday that Awujo has signed a contract through the end of the 2026-27 season. The 20-year-old is giving up her final year of eligibility at the University of Southern California to turn pro.

“Simi is an exciting young talent who we are delighted has chosen to continue her football journey with us here at Manchester United," coach Marc Skinner said. "Our wonderful fans can expect a midfielder with international pedigree, who will only develop further in our competitive English game.”

The Atlanta-born Awujo, who qualifies for Canada by virtue of her Canadian-born mother, has won 20 caps for Canada including three at the Paris Olympics.

“To say that I’m a professional footballer for Manchester United is insane," Awujo told the Manchester United website. "I’m so excited for the season ahead, what the future holds here and just to be a Red Devil.

“I cannot wait to play in front of the great Manchester United fans.”

Awujo took to Instagram to thank USC, saying her experience as a Trojan "has been one that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"I cry as I write this, knowing that I will miss my final year with my best friends, but I am so excited to watch you all and cheer you on," she added. "I am so excited for this next part of my journey and will forever be a Trojan."

