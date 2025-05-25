Canadian Promise David scored twice, including the series clinching goal as Union Saint-Gilloise beat KAA Gent 3-1 to clinch their first Belgian Championship in 90 years.

David came off the bench to score his 23rd and 24th league goals this season, surpassing Jonathan David's 2019-20 season with Gent, when he scored 18 goals in 27 apps.

The 23-year-old was born in Brampton, Ont., and was a youth international before committing to play for Canada in February 2025.

Union Saint-Gilloise will be in the Champions League next season.

It's the 12th time Union Saint-Gilloise has won the Belgian league and first since 1935. They were promoted to the top-flight league four year ago after previously bouncing between lower divisions.