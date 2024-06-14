Canadian women climb one spot to No. 8 in latest FIFA women's world rankings

Canada has moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest FIFA women's world rankings.

Spain remains No. 1 while France moves into a career-high second place at the expense of England. Germany climbs one rung to No. 4, dropping the U.S. to No. 5.

Sweden and Japan are unchanged at No. 6 and No. 7 with Canada, Brazil (up one) and North Korea (up) filling out the top 10. The Netherlands dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years., falling three places to No. 11.

The Canada women beat and tied visiting Mexico (2-0 and 1-1) since the last FIFA rankings mid-March. Mexico jumped three places to No. 29.

It's the second ranking period in a row that Canada has moved up. Bev Priestman's team finished 2023 ranked 10th after falling three places following a disappointing showing at last summer's World Cup in Australia.

Canada's highest ranking to date is No. 4. The women first made it there after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, moving up six spots in the wake of beating host Brazil 2-1 in the third-place match.

The Canadian women last ranked fourth in March 2018.

Canada opens defence of its Olympic title July 25 against No. 28 New Zealand (unchanged) before facing France on July 28 and No. 22 Colombia (up one) on July 31.

FIFA says 154 international matches have been played since the March rankings, including qualifying for the Paris Olympics and UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

While No. 85 Montenegro (up four) and No. 90 El Salvador (up seven) made big moves, North Macedonia (No. 123, up 12), made the most progress following wins over Latvia and Moldova.

Spain, No. 64 Zambia, No. 86 Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and No. 102 Congo DR join the Macedonians in posting their highest-ever points totals.

The next women’s ranking is scheduled for Aug. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024