Canadian women down Scotland for first win at U17 MIMA Cup in Spain

MURCIA - Adalyn Fairweather scored twice and Gabriela Istocki added another from the penalty spot as Canada blanked Scotland 3-0 Thursday at the U-17 Costa Cálida MIMA Cup women's soccer tournament.

All three goals came after the 60-minute mark at the Pinatar Arena.

Fairweather plays for the St. Albert Impact Soccer Club in Alberta while Istocki is with the National Development Centre (NDC) Ontario team.

Canada lost 2-0 to England in its opening game Tuesday while Scotland was blanked 4-0 by Sweden. The Scots made it to the tournament final in 2024, losing 5-0 to England.

The young Canadian women face Sweden on Saturday.

Canada interim head coach Gary Moody made seven changes to his starting 11 with only Istocki, Emma Donnelly, Molly Hale and Emma Reda retaining their place. Reda, the daughter of former Canadian international Marco Reda, captained the side.

Canada is using the tournament to prepare for CONCACAF U-17 Women’s qualifying play in March-April while the European teams are gearing up for UEFA U17 qualifying play in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025