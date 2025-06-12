The Canadian women dropped one spot to No. 8 in the FIFA world rankings released Thursday.

Casey Stoney's side won three of four games since the last rankings in March, defeating Haiti twice and splitting a two-game series with Argentina.

The Canadian women finished 2024 at sixth in the rankings, sliding to seventh in March. Canada has ranked as high as fourth, last achieved in March 2018.

The U.S. remains No. 1, followed by Spain and Germany. Brazil was the big mover, jumping four places to No. 4 while dropping England one place to No. 5.

Spain and Germany both won all their games since the last rankings, narrowing the gap with the U.S., which lost 2-1 to Brazil in April on a stoppage-time goal by Amanda Gutierres. Brazil, beaten by the U.S. in the Paris Olympics final, had not defeated the Americans since December 2014.

Sweden remains sixth with Japan, beaten twice by Brazil, slipping two spots to seventh. Canada, North Korea and France, which fell one rung, complete the top 10. The Netherlands slipped out of the top 10, falling one spot to No. 11.

There have been 168 women’s internationals played since the March 6 rankings.

Elsewhere, Colombia jumped three spots to No. 18, cracking the top 20 for the first time. Paraguay rose one place to No. 45, while Venezuela climbed three to No. 48 after a 3-1 win at New Zealand, which dropped one place to No. 33.

Despite the losses to Canada, Haiti climbed three places to No. 50 while fellow CONCACAF side Puerto Rico was up two places to No. 79.

The biggest climbers were No. 93 Egypt (up seven places), No. 111 Luxembourg (up six) and No. 128 Bangladesh (up five).

The United Arab Emirates and Cyprus both fell five places to No. 117 and No. 132, respectively.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025