The defending champions are headed to France to defend their crown. The Canadian women’s national soccer team defeated Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate to book their place at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Canada defeated Jamaica 2-1 at BMO Field in Toronto on Tuesday after earning a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the qualifier at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica last Friday.

Drew Spence opened the scoring for Jamaica, before Cloé Lacasse and Jordyn Huitema replied for the Canada in the second-leg victory.

Nichelle Prince and Adriana Leon found the net for Canada in the opening 90 minutes of the matchup on the road.

The Canadians join the United States as the two CONCACAF teams that will compete in the Olympic tournament.

Julia Grosso scored the deciding penalty to lift Canada to gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan as they defeated Sweden in the championship game.

The triumph was Canada’s third consecutive podium finish in women’s soccer at the Olympics after they earned bronze medals in 2016 in Rio and at the 2012 Games in London.