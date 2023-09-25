TORONTO — Canada women's soccer head coach Bev Priestman says her squad is ready to take another step forward on Tuesday.

Canada will host Jamaica at Toronto's BMO Field in the second of a two-legged playoff to determine the final CONCACAF entry for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 10th-ranked Canadians defeated No. 37 Jamaica on Friday 2-0 in Kingston, Jamaica. That two-goal edge means Canada could qualify with even a 1-0 loss on aggregate.

It was Canada's first match since a disappointing finish at the FIFA Women's World Cup, where the reigning Olympic champions failed to make it out of the group stage.

Priestman and forward Adriana Leon spoke at a news conference after a training session.

Priestman added that the team has "a few things up our sleeve" and it will need a positive mindset entering the contest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.