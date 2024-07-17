MARBELLA, Spain — Canada's women's soccer team blanked Nigeria 1-0 in an Olympic tune-up in Marbella, Spain.

Jordyn Huitema of Chilliwack, B.C., scored the lone goal for the defending Olympic champions and world No. 8 in the victory over 36th-ranked Nigeria.

Canada Soccer initially said it would not disclose the score of Wednesday's closed-door friendly, but later posted the result on social media after Nigerian football websites and on-site media reported it.

The match, which was not televised, was a final warm-up for Canada before heading to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Canada defeated Australia 2-1 last Saturday.

The Canadian women begin defence of their title July 25 against New Zealand in Saint-Étienne, France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.