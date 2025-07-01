After struggling to corral No. 43 Costa Rica before pouring in four late goals in a 4-1 win, Canada steps up in class Wednesday when it faces the top-ranked U.S. in Washington, D.C.

Eighth-ranked Canada is 4-53-9 all-time against the U.S. in a rivalry that dates back to 1986 when the Canadian women's program was established. The Canadians have not won on American soil since Nov. 11, 2000.

"It's a good test for us. But it's one I think we should be looking forward to," Canada coach Casey Stoney, a former England captain, told a news conference Tuesday. "There'll be no fear in our dressing room. We're going to go out there and have a go."

In their most recent meeting, last April at the SheBelieves Cup in Columbus, Ohio, the two teams played to a 2-2 draw before the U.S. won a penalty shootout 5-4. The Americans also won by penalty shootout in the game before that, the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinal in March 2024.

Canada's last win over the U.S. was a 1-0 decision in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal in August 2021. That was the Americans' first loss to their northern neighbours since March 2001, in the group stage of the Algarve Cup.

Friday's win over Costa Rica improved Stoney's record at the helm to 6-1-1 with the lone loss a 1-0 setback April 8 at the hands of No. 32 Argentina in Langford, B.C. — "a game we should never lose," said Stoney.

Stoney says Wednesday's contest should show "what grit and determination and resilience and belief we've got."

"We're playing against the world No. 1. We know the rivalry is there. It's been there for many years. And we want to have a go. I think we're coming here to see what we're made of. Also for me to analyze how much work there is to do, the areas we need to improve and our key strengths that we keep developing."

Emma Hayes' record as U.S. coach is 20-2-2 since her debut on the sidelines in June 2024, with 2-1 losses earlier this year to No. 4 Brazil and No. 7 Japan.

The American women are coming off back-to-back 4-0 wins over No. 25 Ireland, with the second win Sunday counting as the team's 600th in the 40th year of the U.S. women's program.

Hayes fielded completely different lineups in the two wins over Ireland with captain Lynn Biyendolo the only player with more than 10 caps in the second game. The 10 other starters — including two debutantes in midfielder Sam Meza and left back Izzy Rodriguez and two teenagers in 19-year-old Olivia Moultrie and 18-year-old Jordyn Bugg — averaged just 4.1 caps per player.

Stoney and Hayes, a fellow Brit, have history.

"I played obviously against Emma as a player, coached against her (Hayes with Chelsea) at Manchester United, albeit we had very different budgets back then," said Stoney. "And now I'm really looking forward to playing against her team. I think she's done a great job here in the U.S.

"Success in such a short space of time is a testament to her as a coach and as a leader and what she's done in the game. So a huge amount of respect for Emma and what she's achieved. But it will about what we do as Canada (on Wednesday)."

Canada is missing the injured Kadeisha Buchanan, Sydney Collins, Cloé Lacasse, Jayde Riviere, Olivia Smith and Lysianne Proulx.

The game against the U.S., a meeting of the last two Olympic champions, is dubbed the Allstate Continental Clásico.

The Continental Clásico is an annual event that has seen U.S. Soccer hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. The previous two Clásico matches featured the U.S. men's team.

"I feel the rivalry. I feel the intensity of the game," Stoney said. "But we just play the game. We don't need to play the occasion. We're playing against a good team. We're going to have to be very good on our day to win, which we can be. But yes, there's definitely an edge to this game for sure."

The forecast for Wednesday evening at Audi Field calls for 27 C and the chance of a shower.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.