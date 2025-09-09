TORONTO - Ninth-ranked Canada will play No. 24 Switzerland in an international women's friendly during the October FIFA window.

The match is scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Swissporarena in Lucerne.

"We want to continue to challenge ourselves against top-quality opponents to set the stage for future success," Canada coach Casey Stoney said in a statement.

"Switzerland is a skilled team that impressed with a strong run at this summer’s Euros, and their defensive organization makes them tough to break down. Facing them on their home soil will be an important test for our group, and these are exactly the kinds of matches that will help us grow and prepare for the big moments ahead.”

The Swiss made it to the quarterfinals of the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship, losing 2-0 to eventual tournament runner-up Spain.

The Canadian women have not played since a disappointing 3-0 loss to the top-ranked U.S. on July 2 in Washington, D.C.

Canada is 4-1-0 all-time against the Swiss, including a 1-0 victory last time out in round-of-16 play at the 2015 World Cup in Vancouver.

The Canadian women will close out the year in the November international window with a two-match series against No. 8 Japan on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 in Nagasaki.

'A second fixture in the October window has yet to be announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.