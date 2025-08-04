Canadian women to face Japan in Nagasaki in FIFA November international window

The Canadian women's soccer team will play two matches against Japan in Nagasaki during the November FIFA international window.

Canada, ranked ninth in the world, will face No. 8 Japan on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

The first game will take place at Nagasaki Stadium City (Peace Stadium) and the second at Transcosmos Stadium Nagasaki in nearby Isahaya.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to face Japan," Canada coach Casey Stoney said in a statement. "These are the kind of challenges we want as we build toward our 2026 World Cup qualification journey.

"Japan is one of the most technically gifted and tactically disciplined teams in the world, and playing them on their home soil will demand the best from us. We’re looking forward to the opportunity and the lessons it will bring.”

Japan holds an 8-4-4 edge in the all-time series between the two that dates back to 1995.

Canada is winless in the last three meetings (0-2-1), blanked 3-0 the last time they met, at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Canada's last victory was a 2-0 decision at the 2018 Algarve Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.