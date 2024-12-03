Canadian women wrap up eventful year with lopsided win over South Korea

MURCIA, Spain — Marie-Yasmine Alidou and Olivia Smith scored to help the Canadian women's soccer team wrap up a tumultuous year with a lopsided 5-1 win over 19th-ranked South Korea in an international friendly Tuesday.

With sixth-ranked Canada leading 1-0 after a first-half Korean own goal, Alidou hammered a swerving shot just underneath the crossbar from well outside the penalty box in the 52nd minute. It was the second goal in five appearances (and third start) for Alidou, who plays her club football in Portugal for Benfica.

Smith made it 3-0 in the 58th minute, outmuscling two defenders before firing a low shot into the corner of goal from just inside the penalty box.

The 20-year-old forward, who has turned heads with Liverpool this season, was dangerous all game in leading the attack in just her fourth start and 13th senior appearance.

Korea pulled a goal back in the 76th minute with Lee Hyok-yeong heading the ball home, getting to a rebound off the crossbar after a Korean corner. Vanessa Gilles made it 4-1 with a header off a free kick two minutes later with substitute Adriana Leon scoring her 41st goal for Canada in stoppage time.

The game was played against a backdrop of unrest more than 10,000 kilometres away in South Korea after president Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law Tuesday accusing the opposition of insurgency. Korean lawmakers adopted a resolution demanding that martial law be lifted while protesters clashed with police outside.

The Canadian women finished the year with a 9-0-7 record, with three of those draws turning into penalty shootout losses to Germany (in the Paris Olympics quarterfinal) and the top-ranked United States (in the SheBelieves Cup final and the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinal).

Another draw produced a shootout win over Brazil (in the SheBelieves Cup semifinal).

Canada dominated possession from the get-go and went ahead in the 22nd minute when Smith's shot from a tight angle deflected in off defender Lim Seon-joo past Korean goalkeeper Kim Kyeong-hee on the short side. Canada captain Jessie Fleming set up the goal with an artful flick ahead to an onrushing Smith after taking a pass from Ashley Lawrence.

Janine Beckie hit the crossbar soon after.

Canada had 60 per cent possession and outshot Korea 10-0 (4-0) in the first half.

Tuesday's game marked the end of a headline-filled year that saw defending champion Canada caught cheating at the Paris Olympics and Canada Soccer, once again, looking in the mirror. Under-20 coach Cindy Tye served as interim coach during the November international window, which Canada opened with a scoreless draw with No. 13 Iceland on Friday.

The governing body is searching for a new women's head coach after shedding Bev Priestman in the wake of the recent independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal. Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi are currently serving one-year suspensions from FIFA, with Lombardi having already resigned his Canada Soccer position.

Former Canada coach John Herdman, who did not speak to the author of the report, stepped down as Toronto FC coach last week. While Herdman denied any involvement in spying at past Olympics or World Cups, his resignation was seen as a bid to diffuse an investigation into any past culture of cheating within Canada Soccer.

The Canadian women improved to 8-1-1 all-time against South Korea, unbeaten in their last six meetings.

Tye made seven changes to her lineup with only Alidou, Beckie, Gilles and Lawrence retaining their places and captain Fleming and fellow veterans Kailen Sheridan, Gabby Carle and Deanne Rose slotting in.

There was also a debut for defender Megan Reid, a 28-year-old California native who qualifies for Canada through her Ottawa-born mother.

Reid's soccer journey is unique given she gave up the sport after playing at the University of Virginia to pursue a career as a paramedic. She then returned and won a job with the NWSL's Angel City after taking part in the 2022 pre-season as a non-roster invitee.

Midfielder Emma Regan won her fourth cap in her second start.

The Canadian starting 11 went into Tuesday's game with a combined 645 caps, compared to 772 caps for the Iceland contest which saw starts for veterans Shelina Zadorsky, Nichelle Prince and Leon, who have 326 caps between them.

Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx and Jayde Riviere came on to start the second half for Canada with Zadorsky and Leon following off the bench. Jeneva Hernandez Gray, an 18-year-old midfielder from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls elite team, and 19-year-old Nyah Rose, the younger sister of Canadian international Jade Rose, also came on for their first senior caps.

Riviere's appearance was a short one after jarring a knee.

Canada was missing the injured Kadeisha Buchanan, Sydney Collins, Cloe Lacasse, Evelyne Viens, Jade Rose and Quinn. Jordyn Huitema was unavailable due to personal reasons.

The Canadian women tied Spain 1-1 in the October international window, their first outing since exiting the Paris Olympics in early August.

South Korea's fifth straight loss followed a 5-0 drubbing Friday at the hands of third-ranked Spain in Cartagena. Coach Shin Sang-woo took charge last month, succeeding English coach Colin Bell, who stepped down in June.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.