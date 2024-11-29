Canadian defenders Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston were among the 77 nominees for the Best FIFA Men's 11 award, it was announced on Friday.

Voting for the distinction gives equal weight to the votes of captains, coaches, journalists, and fans. Fan voting will be open on FIFA's website until Dec. 10.

Johnston, 26, took a big step forward in his career both on the club side and internationally this year.

As a right back for Celtic, he helped push the team to victories in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, while also helping lead Canada to a best-ever fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa America.

He has four goals and five assists in 19 caps with Celtic this season, and the Vancouver native made 12 caps for Canada's senior men's national team.

Davies, 24, remains a star for top-flight Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, helping lead the side to a semi-final finish at the Champions League and a third-place finish in the Bundesliga table.

Davies also made 12 international caps for Canada in 2024.

The list of nominees for the award includes international soccer icons, including Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland of Norway. Messi took home the award last year.