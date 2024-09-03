Alistair Johnston played his part in a Celtic rout of Rangers. Plus, Moïse Bombito saw red and Jayden Nelson made his debut in Germany. Here's a look at Canadians in Europe over the weekend.

Alistair Johnston, Celtic - It's the match that every Glasgow football fan has circled on their calendar and the first edition of the Old Firm derby couldn't have gone any better for Alistair Johnston and Celtic. The Bhoys dominated at Celtic Park on Sunday to maintain their perfect start to the season and inflict a heavy blow on archrivals Rangers. After a good start from the visitors, Celtic thought they were ahead early. Callum McGregor played a fine ball forward on the left for Nicholas Kuhn, who found the onrushing Kyogo Furuhashi to tap home, but a VAR check ruled that Kuhn's right arm was just offside when receiving the pass and the goal was ruled off. But the hosts would still get their early goal. In the 17th, Vancouver's Johnston did well to keep a ball from McGregor from going out at the far touchline before sweeping a ball across the face of goal that was tucked home by the trailing Daizen Maeda to make it 1-0. Just before halftime, Celtic would double their lead after a turnover in midfield. Greg Taylor picked off a poor pass and sprung Kyogo. The Japan forward dragged a low shot from distance past the diving Jack Butland to make it 2-0 in the 40th. Gers were not up to the task of getting back into the match in the second half and Celtic would put things out of reach in the 75th after failing to do so on a number of occasions earlier in the second 45. Once again, the third Celtic goal was the result of pressure in their own end that Rangers couldn't handle. After the visitors thought they snuffed out a move forward, McGregor gained back the ball and hammered from distance with his deflected strike beating Butland for his third goal of the season. Rangers would have a couple of late chances to ruin Kasper Schmeichel's clean sheet, but the match would finish on a 3-0 scoreline. Johnston played a full 90 minutes, winning two tackles and making a pair of interceptions to go along with his assist. The win brought the Bhoys to 4-0 and atop the Scottish Premiership table with a superior +6 goal difference over Aberdeen. The loss put Rangers in fourth, five out of top spot.

--

Moïse Bombito, Nice - Nice picked up their first win of the young Ligue 1 season on Sunday away to winless Angers, but things could have gone better for Moïse Bombito. The Canada defender's second match will the club ended in just the 65th minute. The visitors jumped out to an early lead. From France forward Jonathan Clauss's corner, Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed home past Yahia Fofana to make it 1-0 in the sixth minute. Nice doubled their lead under 20 minutes later. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele fed Hicham Boudaoui with a nifty backheel to beat Fofana with a low shot to make it 2-0 in the 25th. In the 30th, Bombito would pick up a booking and that would prove consequential in the second half. Jean-Eudes Aholou played a fine ball forward in the 65th behind the Nice backline for Bamba Dieng, who was bundled over by Bombito inside the area. As Dante pleaded for leniency from the ref, he pointed to the spot before showing Bombito a second yellow and sending him to the showers. Replays showed that Bombito's challenge was a clumsy one and he could hardly have any issues with the ref's decision. Himad Abdelli converted the penalty to make it 2-1 in the 67th and give Angers their first Ligue 1 goal of the season in their third match. Even with the numerical advantage, it would be as close as the hosts would come with Evann Guessand about to take centre stage and secure the three points for Nice. In the 72nd, Pierrick Capelle was dispossessed in the Nice half by Jeremie Boga, who went on a brilliant solo run. Muscling off his marker, Boga nutmegged Fofana with a weak shot, so the oncoming Guessand ensured the ball would get over the line, poking home into an empty net. Did he steal Boga's goal? Perhaps, but the three points were far more important. Guessand would then ice the match in the 85th. Taking advantage of some comical defending by Angers, Guessand grabbed a second with a left-footed volley from just outside the area to wrap things up at 4-1. Before he was sent off, Bombito had 57 touches and completed 45 of 48 pass attempts.

--

Jayden Nelson, SSV Ulm - Ahead of last Friday's transfer deadline, former Toronto FC winger Jayden Nelson joined 2. Bundesliga side SSV Ulm on loan from Norwegian giants Rosenborg. Capped five times by Canada, the Brampton, Ont. native's arrival couldn't have come at a better time as far as Ulm chief executive officer Markus Thiele is concerned. “We want to be more variable in the attack and need a bit more speed,” Thiele, whose side was just promoted from 3. Liga, said in a statement. “We are convinced that Jayden can help us with his qualities. He has many assets that will help our game, and it is now up to us to integrate him as quickly as possible and to have success together.” Nelson, 20, has made 35 appearances over two Eliteserien seasons since his arrival in Norway, including 11 in the current campaign. Unlike most European leagues, Norway's season runs almost parallel to Major League Soccer's, taking place from March to December. Nelson will hope that his loan spell puts him back on the radar of the national setup. Nelson has not appeared in a Canada shirt since the 2023 Gold Cup when he scored in a 4-2 group-stage victory over Cuba in Houston. Nelson has notched two goals in his five Canada appearances. Nelson made his Ulm debut on Sunday in an away match to Paderborn. He came on as a second-half substitute in the 60th minute for Maurice Krattenmacher. In his time on the pitch, Nelson registered one shot on goal, recorded one tackle and one interception and completed five of seven attempted passes. The match, which was not the most exciting of encounters, finished as a scoreless draw, but it earned Ulm its first point of the season. Through four matches, Ulm is still looking for its first win of the season, sitting in 15th. With Nelson not selected in the latest Canada squad and with 2. Bundesliga play continuing during the international break, Nelson will be available for selection in the team's next match on Thursday away to Augsburg.